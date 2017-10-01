Officer shot at, uninjured in East St. Louis

Black Handgun and bullets on a wooden background. (Photo: CasPhotography, arda savaşcıoğulları)

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. - An Illinois State Trooper was shot at Sunday afternoon in East St. Louis after trying to make a traffic stop.

According to a spokesman for the Illinois State Police, the trooper tried to pull a car over because a passenger was riding without a seatbelt. When the car stopped near the intersection of 26th and Missouri, the passenger jumped out of the car and ran off.

While running, the man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the trooper. The trooper was not struck and did not return fire.

The man was eventually taken into custody.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

