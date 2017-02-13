Officer shot in hand in north St. Louis

Police near the scene of North 14th Street and Blair Avenue where an officer was shot in the hand and injured Monday evening. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

One officer was shot in the hand in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

A St. Louis Metropolitan spokeswoman said the shooting happened in the area of 14th Street and Florissant at around 5:20 p.m. The officer was shot in the hand and was being taken to a hospital for treatment.

Chief Swope of the North County Police Cooperative said they took multiple persons of interest into custody on St. Louis Avenue near Blair Avenue.

In a tweet, Mayor Francis Slay said the officer is in good spirits.

Injured officer is sitting up and in good spirits. I thanked him for his service and his bravery. #fgs — MayorSlay.com (@MayorSlay) February 14, 2017

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

