KSDK
Close

Officer shot in hand in north St. Louis

The shooting happened in north St. Louis shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Sam Clancy, KSDK 6:15 PM. CST February 13, 2017

One officer was shot in the hand in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

A St. Louis Metropolitan spokeswoman said the shooting happened in the area of 14th Street and Florissant at around 5:20 p.m. The officer was shot in the hand and was being taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Chief Swope of the North County Police Cooperative said they took multiple persons of interest into custody on St. Louis Avenue near Blair Avenue.

In a tweet, Mayor Francis Slay said the officer is in good spirits.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories