Photo credit: Derk Brown

ST. LOUIS - One person was taken into custody after a carjacking in Lafayette Square Tuesday.

It happened around noon at Park Avenue and Truman Parkway. Police spotted the stolen car a short time later on Lafayette and Interstate 55.

They followed the vehicle and eventually took the driver into custody at Washington Avenue and 18th.

Charges have not been filed.

