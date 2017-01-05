One in custody, one on the run after Belleville restaurant robbery

Police (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - Police in Belleville are looking for a second man after taking one robbery suspect into custody Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Belleville Police Department, two men robbed a Chinese food restaurant on Bellevue Park Plaza just after 8:30 Wednesday night.

Police said two men entered the restaurant through the back door and demanded money from the employees. Police also said one of the men was armed with a gun.

Police found the men as they were driving away from the scene and attempted to stop the car. The driver jumped out of the car and ran off. Police took the passenger into custody, but the driver got away.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at (618) 234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.