One killed in double shooting in the West End

File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

ST. LOUIS - A man was killed and another was shot in the West End Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Goodfellow and Delmar Boulevards.

Police said a man in his 20s was killed, while a man in his 40s was shot in the thigh. The man shot in the thigh was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV