One killed in double shooting in the West End

ST. LOUIS - A man was killed and another was shot in the West End Thursday night.
According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Goodfellow and Delmar Boulevards.
Police said a man in his 20s was killed, while a man in his 40s was shot in the thigh. The man shot in the thigh was conscious and breathing when police arrived.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs