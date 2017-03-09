KSDK
Close

One killed in double shooting in the West End

Sam Clancy, KSDK 8:46 PM. CST March 09, 2017

ST. LOUIS - A man was killed and another was shot in the West End Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Goodfellow and Delmar Boulevards.

Police said a man in his 20s was killed, while a man in his 40s was shot in the thigh. The man shot in the thigh was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories