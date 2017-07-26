Over 20 vehicles broken into downtown St. Louis

ThinkStock (Photo: pamela burley)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after at least 22 vehicles were broken into overnight downtown St. Louis.

According to police, 18 vehicles on Lucas Avenue between 21st Street and 22nd Street and North 22nd Street between Delmar and Washington had windows broken and items taken from inside. Officers responded to the area around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Four additional vehicles were later found to have broken windows while parked in a secured lot on the 700 block of North 21st Street.

Information was left for the victims and officers are still working to determine all the items reported stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

