Pam Hupp's lawyers requesting change of venue

Pamela Hupp has entered a plea of not guilty for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger in St. Charles County Circuit Court Monday.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - There's a hearing Friday in a high profile St. Charles County murder case.

In August, Pamela Hupp was charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Louis Gumpenberger.

Police said she lured him into her O'Fallon home, killed him and tried to make it look like self-defense.

As we've reported Hupp's defense team has been trying to get the trial moved since February. According to online court records, that's what tomorrow's hearing is about.

