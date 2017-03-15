Park Hills councilman facing meth charges

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested Steven Sutton. He was charged with one count of first-degree trafficking or attempting to traffic drugs. (Photo: St. Francois County Sheriff, Custom)

A Park Hills councilman was charged this week for trafficking meth.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested Steven Sutton.

According to court documents, troopers pulled over several people in a car in early March. Sutton wasn't in it, but troopers said they found a pound of meth and a cell phone in the car.

They traced recorded messages on the phone back to Sutton who was heard making arrangements to pay for and transport the meth.

He was charged with one count of first-degree trafficking or attempting to traffic drugs.

