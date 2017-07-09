Pastor urges package thief to return religous garment

A local pastor said he is praying for the woman he claims stole a package delivered to his front porch earlier this week.

Inside of the package was a stole, a religious garment worn by ministers during church services, created out of a cloth made by the indigenous people of Guatemala. His sisters found it, while on vacation in New Mexico. A priceless, loving gesture that took hours to make, was gone before Pastor Krebs could even get his hands on it.

"It's a symbol of my sisters getting together and wanting to share the love," Pastor Krebs of the Sts. Clare and Francis Church in Webster Groves. He is also the presiding bishop of the Ecumenical Catholic Communion.

"It would be like somebody bringing you a birthday cake and somebody just smashes it right in front of you," he said. "It's like you were ready to receive this good thing and somebody interrupts that."

Pastor Krebs’ neighbor took a photo of a woman, who appeared to have a USPS package on the back of her bike.

He said his neighbor caught the woman in the act on Thursday around 4:00 in the afternoon.

"It has almost no material value, I assume that if someone opened up that package they would be like let's throw this away," he said.

He was planning on wearing the stole during church services, he said. He's hoping the person still has it.

"If I opened up a dumpster and I saw it and it had a bunch of garbage on it, I think I would be sad and angry that that happened," he said.

As you would guess, Pastor Krebs is a forgiving man. He said he is not angry at whoever took the stole and would offer his help if they needed it. He said he will even be praying for them.

"I just want to have it back somehow."

Pastor Krebs did file a police report, but there is no word on who was responsible.

