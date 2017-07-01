KSDK
Person intentionally set on fire in St. Louis

KSDK 11:07 AM. CDT July 01, 2017

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after a person intentionally set another person on fire.

The incident occurred on the 5500 block of Virginia around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

No other details have been released.

