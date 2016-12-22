Man last seen with missing Berkeley woman arrested

Monica Elane Sykes, 25, was last seen leaving her house on the 6300 block of Fay Drive in Berkeley at around 7 a.m. Police said she is 4-foot-11 and about 100 pounds with brown eyes and long black braids. (Photo: Berkeley Police Department, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A person of interest in the case of a missing Berkeley woman was arrested on unrelated charges, police said Wednesday.

The man that police believe Monica Sykes was last seen with has been arrested and is being held at the St. Louis County Jail.

However, police reiterate that this man was not arrested for Monica's disappearance. They also say he's not cooperating with police.

Monica Sykes went missing on Oct. 27.

She was last seen leaving her home in the 6300 block of Fay Drive. Police aren't releasing any other details on this person of interest, this case is still getting more attention.

NBC's Dateline is in talks with Monica's mom about possibly featuring the case and the family of popular Jazz Singer Denise Thimes is holding a Night of Hope and Prayer benefit concert featuring Herman Gordon, Phillip Graves, Anita Jackson, Adrienne Felton-King, John King and Gerald Warren for Sykes' family next Wednesday.

There will be food, music and inspirational prayers. Thimes, who lost her sister to gun violence, said she knows how important it is to have support during difficult times.

It cost 20 dollars to attend the benefit. The money will go to the Sykes family to help with the search for Monica. It will be held at the special Tymes Banquet Hall on Natural Bridge next Wednesday from 6:30 to 9:30.

You can call (314) 773-0337 for more ticket information.