Photos show suspects who robbed 3 metro east gas stations

A string of gas station robberies in the metro east has residents on edge, as police ask for the public's help in finding the suspects.



Police are searching for three men who robbed the gas stations Friday night.



Take a close look at these surveillance photos.



Photos: Metro East Gas Station Robbery Suspects



Police say they hit the O'Fallon Moto-Mart on Highway 50, the Circle-K in Troy on Edwardsville Road, and a Casey's General Store in Maryville.



The suspects hid their faces.



Diane Nagel, who lives near the O'Fallon Moto-Mart says her neighborhood has been on high alert this week.

"Earlier this week some of the neighbors had posted on our Next Door app, which is the neighborhood app, that there were suspicious men looking in one of our neighbor's sliding glass doors from a walk out house so the neighborhood has definitely been on high alert recently."



Anyone with information is urged to call Troy, O'Fallon, or Maryville police.

