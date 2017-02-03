Physician charged with sexual assault in O'Fallon

O'FALLON, MO. - A local doctor was charged with sexual assault Friday afternoon by police in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Howard Setzer, 39, is accused using his position as a physician to molest two people while working in O'Fallon.
A spokeswoman for Mercy said he has an office on its campus, but we're told he is not a Mercy employee.
Setzer is charged with sexual abuse and attempted sodomy, and is being held on $10,000 bond.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
