6-year-old shot in head, man shot in leg in north St. Louis

Police near the scene of a shooting on Adelaide Avenue that left two children shot. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A 6-year-old boy was shot in the head and a man was shot in the leg in north St. Louis Tuesday evening, police said.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Adelaide Avenue at around 6:45. The man drove the 6-year-old and another child to the hospital.

The 6-year-old victim was listed in critical condition. The other child — who was listed as a victim earlier — was not hit by gunfire. The man was listed in stable condition.

Homicide detectives were requested to investigate.

