Police arrest teen, mom in killing of Missouri State player

(Photo: Las Vegas Police Department, Custom)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police arrested a teen suspect and his mother in the fatal shooting of a Missouri State University football player who witnesses say tried to stop a fight involving his sister and others in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Las Vegas police arrested 37-year-old Tianna Thomas (also know as Tianna Douglas) and her 17-year-old son. The teen was charged with murder and his mother was charged with accessory to murder with a deadly weapon.

The 37-year-old woman is believed to have driven her son from the scene before police arrived.

Witnesses told police Nelson pulled a person away from his sister before he was shot.

The Clark County coroner says Nelson died of multiple gunshots.

Police homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said Tuesday that detectives are looking for the boy and his mother.

Nelson was a redshirt freshman last season at Missouri State.

