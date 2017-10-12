Police asking for assistance in May homicide of teen

Rodrick Gunthorp, 18, was listed as a person of interest in the murder of 15-year-old Trenell Rogers. (Photo: St. Louis County PD)

ST. LOUIS - Although there are still no suspects listed in the murder of a 15-year-old St. Louis County boy, police have identified a man as a person of interest.

In May, 15-year-old Trenell Rogers was found fatally shot near a pond off Coventry Drive. Police did not have any leads in the aftermath of the homicide.

Months of investigation led to the identity of 18-year-old Rodrick Gunthorp, pictured below. Gunthorp, whose last known address was in the St. Louis County city of Blackjack, is believed to be armed and dangerous. He was described as 6-foot-5 and 180-pounds.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

