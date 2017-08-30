Police: Cahokia murder victim was 'Catfished' by jealous man

Diondre Shanklin, 24. Photo credit: The Shanklin Family (Photo: The Shanklin Family, Custom)

CAHOKIA, ILL. - Police said he was expecting to meet up with two women for a sexual encounter, but what he got, they said, was a bullet to the neck.

5 On Your Side has obtained court records from St. Clair County that reveal new details about a deadly shooting in Cahokia.

Just before midnight on July 14, police were called to a vacant lot on St. Ambrose Drive after neighbors reported hearing gunfire.

Responding officers found the body of Diondre Shanklin, 24, with blood coming from his nose and mouth.

He was pronounced dead on scene, and eventually the Major Case Squad took over the investigation.

Days later, authorities arrested Christopher Nettles, 23, and charged him with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody on $750,000 bond.

But now, we're learning what investigators believe led up to the deadly violence.

Court records show Shanklin was "Catfished" by Nettles.

On the internet, a catfish is someone who uses fake information to try and trick an unsuspecting victim.

In this case, according to court records, Shanklin was led to his death by Nettles posing as "Jessica Wells," a local woman on Facebook.

Authorities said the two had been exchanging nude photos, messages and promises of a three-way sexual encounter with another woman.

Eventually the online relationship culminated with a planned meeting at a bus stop near the St. John subdivision, according to court records.

But when Shanklin showed up, Wells was nowhere to be found.

Instead, authorities said, forensic evidence showed that her Facebook page was linked to an e-mail account that traces back to Nettles.

Even the pictures on her page, they said, can be found when you Google image search "cute black girls with swag."

Shanklin's brother said no one in the family had any reason to believe he was in danger.

"He wasn't expecting to go up there and get killed, nothing like that," said Diontre Shanklin. "He thought he was going to hang with two girls."

The victim's mother Chanise said Diondre was looking forward to going back to school to hopefully open a restaurant one day to help support his family.

"He was a sweet boy. He didn't deserve this," she said.

According to court records, Nettles has admitted to killing Shanklin, but claimed it was self-defense.

Investigators don't believe that's the case.

They said Nettles wanted to get back at Shanklin for dating his ex-girlfriend.

Court records show that Nettles told the woman he "would take care of someone if he needed to."

