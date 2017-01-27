Police catching criminals on camera in O'Fallon, Ill.

Catching crooks on camera; that's what one Metro East police department is trying to do by launching a video surveillance system that's the first of its kind in the area. Now, they need the help of home and business owners to do it.

The O'fallon Police Department launched the program this week, and they said It's just one more tool they can use to help solve crime and keep the neighborhoods safe

"We have cameras on top of our water towers in our public parks," said Captain Kirk Bruggeman, of the O'Fallon Police Captain.

With more than 200 surveillance cameras already spread throughout the city, the O'fallon Police department is now looking to the community for help with investigations.

"We're asking citizens and businesses who have surveillance systems to register with the O'Fallon police department," O'Fallon police Captain Kirk Bruggeman said.

For those who register for the program, he said only footage from outdoor cameras will be requested. Also, police won't have access to your surveillance video until you hand it over.

You can sign up on the police department's facebook page.

