Police chase ends with officers crashing into each other, no one injured

Sam Clancy, KSDK 10:35 PM. CST February 06, 2017

A police chase ended in a crash between to law enforcement officers Monday, but no one was injured.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they were pursuing a car for traffic violations and a false registration when the car fled into St. Charles County. 

When they entered St. Charles County, local law enforcement joined the chase. The two officers crashed on westbound I-70 near Cave Springs.

Police gave up the pursuit and the suspect got away.

The crash caused a traffic backup that was cleared a short time later.

