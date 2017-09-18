Police find shooting victim at QT, rush him to hospital

Black Handgun and bullets on a wooden background. (Photo: CasPhotography, arda savaşcıoğulları)

A shooting victim was rushed to the hospital Monday night after police were called to a north St. Louis County gas station.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, they were called to a QuikTrip on the 11000 block of Lusher Road for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man being treated by other citizens.

Officers administered first aid before he was rushed to the hospital.

Police said the shooting appeared to have happened somewhere else.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV