Police: Detective fires shots at, arrests man who pointed gun at officers

Police tell us a couple of detectives witnessed what appeared to be a drug deal near Athlone and East Carter Avenue.

Sam Clancy, KSDK 4:44 PM. CDT August 15, 2017

ST. LOUIS - A man was taken into custody after police said he pointed a gun at officers in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement from a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman, detectives were chasing after a man involved in what they said appeared to be a drug deal. During the foot pursuit near the intersection of Athlone and East Carter Avenues, police said the man pointed a gun officers, at which time a detective fired shots at him.

None of the shots hit the man and he was taken into custody. Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital for a hand injury.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

