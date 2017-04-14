Police: Guns stolen from Hazelwood Cabela's

Police are looking for these two men in connection with guns stolen from the Cabela's in Hazelwood. (Photo: Hazelwood PD, Custom)

Federal and local investigators descended on the Cabela's in Hazelwood after they said someone stole roughly a dozen firearms. Police said the two suspects are still on the loose, each carrying a stolen rifle.

Major Ken Jewson said the Cabela's security alarm sounded just after 3 Friday morning. The suspects broke the front door glass, lifted the metal security gate, then smashed the glass on the locked firearms cases.

The men were caught on surveillance. Hazelwood police just sent out the still images of the suspects, wearing dark colored hoodies and jeans, running through the store.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the suspects had loaded up a stolen U-Haul with eight rifles, including AR 15s and AK47s, and 3 semi-automatic hand guns.

They tried to speed away in the U-Haul, but it got stuck on a median in the Cabelas parking lot. The armed men left the U-Haul and ran into a nearby field.

Police set up a perimeter. A helicopter and police dogs assisted with the search which lasted until around 8 this morning.

© 2017 KSDK-TV