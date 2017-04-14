Police investigating after man found dead in Hillsdale

Close-up of emergency lights (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

St. Louis County Police are investigating after an officer found a man dead while patrolling in Hillsdale, Missouri, Friday morning.

The Hillsdale police officer was patrolling on the 6200 block of Bailey Place at around 11:30 Friday morning when he found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying dead in the front yard of a home.

The Hillsdale Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department, who are now leading the investigation.

The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

