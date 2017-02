Police on the scene of a fatal shooting on the 4100 block of Labadie. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Labadie Avenue at around 4:25 where they found a 30-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

