Police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Goodfellow

Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis late Thursday night.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 60-year-old Harlan Cooks was struck on the 3500 block of Goodfellow just before midnight Thursday by a woman driving a black Jeep Liberty.
She fled the scene, continuing to drive south on Goodfellow. Cooks was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs