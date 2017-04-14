Police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Goodfellow

Police on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis late Thursday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 60-year-old Harlan Cooks was struck on the 3500 block of Goodfellow just before midnight Thursday by a woman driving a black Jeep Liberty.

She fled the scene, continuing to drive south on Goodfellow. Cooks was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

