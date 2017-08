(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon in north St. Louis

The shooting occurred along North Market Street and Cora Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

Police say the suspect is known to the victim. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he’s in critical condition.

