Police investigating rash of golf cart thefts

Surveillance video of golf carts being stolen. (Photo: Custom)

SHILOH, ILL. - Shiloh police hope surveillance video will help them solve a string of golf cart thefts.

Police say several golf carts were stolen late Friday from the Yorktown Golf Course in Shiloh and the Clinton Hills Golf Course in Swansea.

This is the fourth time golf carts have been stolen from Yorktown since March.

Police believe the suspects are young men who live near the golf courses.

The Village of Shiloh is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

