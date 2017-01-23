Police investigating robbery at Simons Jewelers in Clayton

Police (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

CLAYTON, MO. - The Clayton Police Department is investigating after the Simons Jewelers location was robbed Monday afternoon.

Police said three men ran into the store on the 8100 block of Maryland Avenue at around 1:45, smashed a glass case and grabbed some jewelry. Police said two of the men were armed.

The men fled the scene in a grey car.

Police are working to get security video of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 KSDK)