KSDK
Close
Breaking News WATCH: Harriet and M15 care for eaglet E9
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Police investigating robbery at Simons Jewelers in Clayton

Sam Clancy, KSDK 4:29 PM. CST January 23, 2017

CLAYTON, MO. - The Clayton Police Department is investigating after the Simons Jewelers location was robbed Monday afternoon.

Police said three men ran into the store on the 8100 block of Maryland Avenue at around 1:45, smashed a glass case and grabbed some jewelry. Police said two of the men were armed.

The men fled the scene in a grey car.

Police are working to get security video of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories