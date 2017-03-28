1 injured after shooting outside Schnucks in Ladue

LADUE, Mo. – The Ladue Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Schnucks parking lot near Clayton Road and South Lindbergh Tuesday morning.

According to Chief Rich Wooten, one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Suspect information is not available at this time.

The store was not open for business during the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

