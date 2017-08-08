Police investigating two separate triple shootings in north St. Louis

Police on the scene of separate triple shootings in north St. Louis. On the left, police are near the intersection of Goodfellow Sherry. On the right, police are near the scene of North 22nd and Angelica. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan police are investigating a pair of triple shootings in north St. Louis Tuesday evening.

The first shooting was near the intersection of Goodfellow and Sherry. Of the three victims, two were female. All three were taken to the hospital. The male victim was listed in critical condition and the female victims were listed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened near the intersection of North 22nd and Angelica, about five miles away. Three male victims were shot, two in the leg and another in the hand. All were taken to the hospital. They were listed in stable condition.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

