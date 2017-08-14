Police: License plate thefts are on the rise in Tower Grove East

ST. LOUIS – A warning for residents and neighbors living in the Tower Grove East neighborhood of St. Louis.
Police tell 5 On Your Side they’ve taken 32 reports of stolen license plates or tabs between July 1 and the beginning of August.
The thefts are happening at all times of the day and night. Police are encouraging neighbors to call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.
