Police: License plate thefts are on the rise in Tower Grove East

A warning for neighbors in Tower Grove East. St. Louis City Police tell 5 On Your Side license plate thefts are on the rise there.

August 14, 2017

ST. LOUIS – A warning for residents and neighbors living in the Tower Grove East neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police tell 5 On Your Side they’ve taken 32 reports of stolen license plates or tabs between July 1 and the beginning of August.

The thefts are happening at all times of the day and night. Police are encouraging neighbors to call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.

