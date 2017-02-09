Police looking for armed-and-dangerous bank robber

O'Fallon Police said a man walked into the U.S. Bank location on the 400 block of S. Lincoln Avenue just after 1. Police said he brandished a gun while demanding cash from the teller before fleeing the scene in the pictured SUV. (Photo: O'Fallon PD, Custom)

O'FALLON, ILL. - Police are looking for a man suspected of a bank robbery in O'Fallon, Illinois, putting nearby schools in the area on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to the O'Fallon Police Department, a man walked into the U.S. Bank location on the 400 block of S. Lincoln Avenue just after 1. Police said he brandished a gun while demanding cash from the teller.

Police arrived after the suspect fled in a "SUV similar to a Dodge Durango or the like" in an unknown direction, prompting nearby schools to be put on lockdown.

Police said the suspect remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545, ext 0. If you see the suspect, do not take action, but call 911.

(© 2017 KSDK)