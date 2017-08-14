Police looking for Breckenridge Hills bank robber

The Breckenridge Hills Police Department is looking for this man wanted for a Monday afternoon bank robbery. He was seen in the area on Saturday(Photos on the right) getting into a blue Toyota Rav4. (Photo: The Breckenridge Hills Police Department, Custom)

The Breckenridge Hills Police Department is looking for a man suspected of a Monday afternoon bank robbery.

Police said a man entered the Commerce Bank location on the 9800 block of St. Charles Rock Road wearing a Miami Heat hat, handed the teller a note and a bag and demanded money.

The teller complied and the man fled the scene. Police released security images of the man taken on Saturday, and believe he lives in the area. He was seen getting into a blue Toyota Rav4.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at (314) 426-1214.

© 2017 KSDK-TV