Police looking for Carbondale shooting suspect

Bryan D. Wise Jr., 29, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, but has not been taken into custody. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous. (Photo: Carbondale PD, Custom)

Carbondale, Illinois, Police are looking for a man they said shot his uncle after a dispute Tuesday.

Police said the victim went to his mother's house in Carbondale to visit her. While there, he got into a dispute with his nephew, 29-year-old Bryan D. Wise Jr. During the dispute, Wise shot his uncle.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, but has not been taken into custody. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or the Carbondale Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-2677.

© 2017 KSDK-TV