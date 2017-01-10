Police looking for homicide victim's stolen car

Police are looking for a black 2011 Dodge Charger in connection with a homicide on Jan. 4. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are looking for a car stolen from a man who was shot and killed in St. Louis last week.

Police said 22-year-old Daikel Fletcher was shot and killed behind a home on the 3200 block of Dodier last Wednesday. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered Fletcher unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on the scene.

During the investigation, police discovered his car — a black 2011 Dodge Charger — was stolen. Police said the car had temporary license plates 01RQN4, but they may have been removed.

Anyone with information about the car or the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.