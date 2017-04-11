Police looking for man accused of soliciting sex from minor

Samuel L. Barney was charged with two counts of traveling to meet a minor, one count of grooming and one count of sexual exploitation of a child, but has not been taken into custody. (Photo: Belleville Police Department, Custom)

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - Police in Belleville and St. Louis County are looking for a 21-year-old man now facing child sex charges.

According to a press release from the Belleville Police Department, Samuel L. Barney was charged with two counts of traveling to meet a minor, one count of grooming and one count of sexual exploitation of a child, but has not been taken into custody.

The release said an investigation by the Belleville Police Department and the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force found Barney used an electronic device to attempt to seduce, solicit and entice a teenage girl into a sexual relationship. The release also said he exposed himself and traveled to Illinois twice to engage in sexual conduct with the girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belleville Police at 618-234-1212, CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477, or a local police agency.

