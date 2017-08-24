Police looking for man who robbed bank in Affton

St. Louis County police are looking for a man suspected of robbing an Affton bank. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

St. Louis County police are looking for a man who robbed an Affton, Missouri, bank Thursday afternoon.

St. Louis County Police said a man entered the PNC Bank on the 8900 block of Gravois Road at around 1:15. He walked up to the teller, implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police released the above security images and asked anyone with information to call them at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

© 2017 KSDK-TV