Police looking for person of interest in north county homicide

Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Donte Sproling in connection with a homicide. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police believe he has gotten a haircut since the incident and is is about 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police are looking for a person of interest in an Oct. 6 homicide in north St. Louis County.

Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Donte Sproling, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous. Police believe he has gotten a haircut since the incident. He is about 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds, and his last known address was on the 600 block of Robert Avenue in Ferguson.

Sproling is a person of interest in an incident that left 54-year-old Stanley Taylor dead earlier this month.

St. Louis County Police were called at around 11 p.m. Oct. 6 to help the Northwoods Police Department with an investigation. County police said Taylor was found inside a home on the 6900 block of Forest Hill Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

© 2017 KSDK-TV