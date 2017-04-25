Police looking for person of interest in shooting death of woman

Police are looking for this man and these two cars. They are described as a person and cars of interest in the investigation of the shooting death of Page McCulley. (Photo: SLMPD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are looking for help finding a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a woman on West Florissant earlier this month.

Police said the man they are looking for is possible driving a tan Toyota Camry with a temporary tag in the back window. They are also looking for a gray Buick Century. Both vehicles have body damage and missing hub caps.

The man and two cars are of interest to police in connection with the shooting of 29-year-old Page McCulley. Investigation revealed she was driving east on West Florissant with her boyfriend in the car when someone from another car fired shots.

She was shot and pulled over, where her boyfriend flagged down an officer for help. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with information on the person or cars of interest is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS.

