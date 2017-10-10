Police looking for stolen $200,000 car

St. Louis County Police are looking for this stolen car that was valued at more than $200,000. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

St. Louis County Police are looking for a stolen car that was valued at more than $200,000.

Police said the car was reported stolen at the Fairfield Inn on the 1600 block of Fenton Business Park Court Tuesday morning.

Police said the car was taken from an enclosed trailer on the parking lot sometime between 7 p.m. Monday and 5:15 Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County Police at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

