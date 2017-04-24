Police looking for suspected Ferguson bank robber

Police said the man entered the bank on the 10300 block of West Florissant with a shirt or towel wrapped around his head at around 1:05. He did not display a weapon during the robbery. (Photo: Ferguson PD, Custom)

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Ferguson, Missouri, bank Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man entered the bank on the 10300 block of West Florissant with a shirt or towel wrapped around his head at around 1:05. He did not display a weapon during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Bebe of the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

© 2017 KSDK-TV