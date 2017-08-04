Police looking for suspects in Circle K robbery

ST. LOUIS - Police are looking for a man and woman in connection with a robbery at a St. Louis gas station Tuesday.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released security images showing a man and woman suspected of robbing the Circle K on the 2100 block of Hampton.
Police said the man and woman entered the gas station just after 2 a.m. and threatened the life of the clerk. They then demanded money, cigarettes and lottery tickets. The suspects ran out of the store got into a dark blue sedan.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.
