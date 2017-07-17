Police looking for suspects in Delmar Loop robbery

Police are looking for the men shown in these security photos involved in a robbery in the Delmar Loop in the early morning hours of July 11. (Photo: St, Louis Metro PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a 26-year-old woman last weekend.

According to a police report, the woman was walking near the 6200 block of Delmar just before 3 a.m. July 11 when two suspects walked up behind her and put a gun to her head. They demanded her purse, but when the victim refused, they dragged her before kicking her to snatch the purse.

The two suspects and a third man jumped into a white, 4-door Toyota Corolla driven by a fourth suspect.

The victim scrapped her knee but refused medical condition. No other injuries were reported.

All four men are wanted in connection with this incident. Police have released security images of the suspects and vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

