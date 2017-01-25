Police looking for two men who robbed a man in bank parking lot

Police are looking for these two men and a gray Pontiac G6 with no license plates in connection with a robbery and assault that took place on a bank parking lot Saturday afternoon. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

Police are looking for two men they said robbed a man in the parking lot of a Jennings, Missouri, bank Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, two men robbed and assaulted a 61-year-old man who was walking out of the St. Louis Community Credit Union on the 7300 block of West Florissant Avenue at around 3:40.

Police said the two men were seen on surveillance knocking the victim to the ground, tearing his clothes and stealing his wallet.

After attacking the man, they got back into their car — a gray Pontiac G6 with no license plates — and drove off.

Police described one man as a black male with facial hair, medium length hair possible in braids and wearing a maroon polo with a gray long-sleeve shirt. The second man was described as a black male with a beard wearing a red hat, rolled-up jeans with a gray Mickey Mouse T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jennings precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

Photos: Police looking for two men suspected of robbery, assault

(© 2017 KSDK)