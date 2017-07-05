KSDK
Police looking for two suspects of armed Metro PCS robberies

Sam Clancy, KSDK 5:30 PM. CDT July 05, 2017

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are looking for two men wanted in connection with three Metro PCS armed robberies this week.

According to a press release from the SLMPD, the three stores — on the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road, the 5500 block of S. Grand and 1400 block of N. Grand — were robbed on July 2 and 3.

The police have posted security footage showing the two men wanted in connection with the robberies. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

