Police looking for two suspects of armed Metro PCS robberies

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are looking for two men wanted in connection with three Metro PCS armed robberies this week.
According to a press release from the SLMPD, the three stores — on the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road, the 5500 block of S. Grand and 1400 block of N. Grand — were robbed on July 2 and 3.
The police have posted security footage showing the two men wanted in connection with the robberies. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs