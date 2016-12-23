KSDK
Police looking for wig-wearing bank robber

If you recognize him, call Florissant police.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 7:09 PM. CST December 23, 2016

FLORISSANT, MO. - Florissant police are searching for a wig-wearing bank robber.

The robbery happened Thursday at the First Bank inside the Dierberg's on North Highway 67.

Police say the man passed a note to the teller demanding money.

No one was hurt, but the man took off with some cash.

Investigators think he was wearing a long blonde wig. He could be driving a white pickup with a ladder in the back.

If you recognize him call Florissant police at 314-831-7000.


