Police looking for wig-wearing bank robber

Police said this man wearing a wig robbed a bank inside Dierbergs on N. Highway 67. (Photo: Florissant PD, Custom)

FLORISSANT, MO. - Florissant police are searching for a wig-wearing bank robber.

The robbery happened Thursday at the First Bank inside the Dierberg's on North Highway 67.

Police say the man passed a note to the teller demanding money.

No one was hurt, but the man took off with some cash.

Investigators think he was wearing a long blonde wig. He could be driving a white pickup with a ladder in the back.

If you recognize him call Florissant police at 314-831-7000.