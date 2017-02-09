Police looking for woman who robbed a Glen Carbon bank

Police are looking for a woman who robbed a U.S. Bank location in Glen Carbon, Illinois. (Photo: Glen Carbon PD, Custom)

Police are looking for a woman who robbed a U.S. Bank location in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Police said she walked into the bank on the 3600 block of State Route 159 at around 2:15. She handed the teller a note that said she had a gun and demanded money.

Police said the woman was between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4 with long brown hair and a pointy nose. She was seen in security footage wearing a multicolored, hemp-style hoodie, a light colored hat, long black boots and black stockings.

She fled the scene on a bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glen Carbon Police at 618-288-7226 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

