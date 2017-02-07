Police looking for women passing off counterfeit $100 bills

Police are looking for these five women accused of trying to pass off fake $100 bills in the Town and Country area in late January. (Photo: Town and Country PD, Custom)

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO. - Police are looking for five women they said tried to pass off fake $100 bills at a Target store at Town and Country Crossings and then again at Mid Rivers Mall.

Police said the women tried to get legitimate change by using the fake bills for small purchases at Target in the late morning of Sunday, Jan. 29.

About an hour later, they tried to do something similar at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters. Anyone who recognizes the women in the security footage is asked to call the Town and County Police Department.

Photos: Police looking for women accused of passing off fake $100 bills

