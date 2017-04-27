Police: Man charged after beating girlfriend on Metro bus

Kevin M. Stringer, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place after police said he hit his girlfrind while riding a Metro bus. His bond was set a $30,000 and is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail. (Photo: FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS PD, Custom)

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. - A man is facing battery charges after police said he hit his girlfriend while riding on a Metro bus in St. Clair County, Illinois, Monday.

According to a press release from Fairview Heights police, Kevin M. Stringer, 30, hit his girlfriend in the face multiple times before attempting to drag her from the bus by her hair.

Stringer ran off, but was taken into custody a short time later. His girlfriend was taken the to hospital for treatment of cuts and swelling to her face.

On Wednesday, Stringer was charged with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place. His bond was set a $30,000 and is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

