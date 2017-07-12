Police: Man traded tattoos for sex with underage teens

Michael B. Stephens was charged with criminal sexual abuse after knowingly having sex with a victim between the ages of 13 and 17. Police said he traded tattoos for sex with minors. (Photo: Monroe County State’s Attorney, Custom)

MONROE COUNTY, ILL. - Police said an Illinois man traded tattoos for sex with underage teens, and police are asking other victims to call them.

According to a press release from the Monroe County State's Attorney, Michael B. Stephens was charged with criminal sexual abuse after knowingly having sex with a victim between the ages of 13 and 17. A warrant for Stephens' arrest was issued on May 8, and he was taken into custody on by the Waterloo Police Department on May 19.

The State's Attorney's office said he preyed on children under the age of 18. The Waterloo Police Department is asking anyone who was victimized by or has any information about Stephens to call them at (618) 939-3377.

The State's Attorney said additional felony charges may be sought.

